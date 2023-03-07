Chopper carrying Yediyurappa faces snag in landing as helipad is filled with garbage

Former Karnataka chief minister and party stalwart B S Yediyurappa found himself in the middle of a problem when his helicopter faced difficulty landing on a helipad ground filled with plastic sheets and garbage. The helicopter however landed safely in time with no complications. The incident occurred on Monday in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.(ANI)

The incident occurred on Monday in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. A video of the ordeal is making rounds on social media, in which the chopper is seen gaining some altitude after its first approach to land. The pilot of the chopper noticed plastic around the landing zone and took the chopper back up to hover in the air while authorities cleaned the area, news agency ANI reported. Once the garbage was cleared, the helicopter landed with no issue.

The senior party leader also spoke on the ongoing bribery row in which a sitting BJP MLA, Madal Virupakshappa, from the Channagiri constituency in Davanagere district, is the prime accused.

“Whoever is involved in corruption should be punished. We don't support the corruption-related incident that happened days back. We are not covering it up. We have initiated action,” the former CM told reporters.

“I don't agree with ex-CM Siddaramaiah's statement that the government is safeguarding the accused who is still at large. I can say, he will be arrested in one or two days. BJP will also take appropriate action,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)