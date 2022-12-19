CT Ravi compares PM Modi with president Macron after FIFA finals. Here is why

Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi on Monday compared prime minister Narendra Modi and France president Emmanuel Macron after a video of the latter consoling a disheartened French national footballl team - after they lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to Argentina - went viral. Ravi shared a picture of Modi consoling former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Shivan - in 2019 after the national space agency lost contact with the Vikram moon lander - and declared 'great leaders stand rock solid with their people'.

"Messi won the World Cup, while Macron won the Hearts. PM Modi consoling then ISRO Chief K Sivan after the failure of Chandrayan-2 will forever remain in our minds," Ravi said.

Great Leaders stand rock solid with their people. pic.twitter.com/swilDEpIfS — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ?? ?? ??? (@CTRavi_BJP) December 19, 2022

On Sunday, a video surfaced in which president Macron was seen comforting French football player Kylian Mbappe after the penalty shoot-out loss to Argentina and Leo Messi.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in normal play - the first in a World Cup final in nearly 60 years - and then converted his spot kick, but Argentina - powered by a double (and spot kick) from Messi - prevailed after two other French footballers missed their kicks.

In September 2019, Modi was in Bengaluru and watching with the nation as the Vikram moon lander was scheduled to touch down. Unfortunately the landing went awry and ISRO said it had lost connection with the lander near the lunar south pole. Then ISRO chairman K Shivan broke down post the announcement and the prime minister hugged him in consolation.

On Sunday, Macron shared a video in which he was encouraging the French footballers inside the dressing room after their heart-breaking defeat.

