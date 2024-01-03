Dalit man assaulted, community members protest in Chikmagalur

Members of Dalit community on Tuesday staged a protest in Geramaaradi village of Chikkamagaluru district over the alleged assault of a Dalit man on New Year’s day, people familiar with the matter said. Tension escalated when the protesters attempted to enter a village temple at Golla street. (Representational use)

Tension escalated when the protesters attempted to enter a village temple at Golla street. However, elder Dalit leaders and the police managed to control the situation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“A Dalit man, identified as Maruthi (34) was allegedly assaulted by residents of Golla street in the village on New Year’s day,” said Tarikere circle inspector Veerendra. He said that Maruthi, a JCB helper, had gone to Geramaradi for earth excavation work. While returning, the cable of a TV was cut as the JCB passed on the narrow road. Enraged by this, the house owner allegedly assaulted Maruti.

“We have registered cases against 30-35 people under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common intent), 504 (intentional insult), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (threatening with life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST Act, and the investigation is ongoing,” Veerendra added.

According to Dalit leaders, members of the Golla community allegedly assaulted Maruti based on his Dalit identity, invoking religious sentiments and deeming it inappropriate for a Dalit to be near the temple.

In response to the assault, Dalit activists organised a procession in the village on Tuesday, protesting against the violence and demanding justice for Maruti. Some Dalits insisted on entering the temple, which was closed, leading to a segment of the Dalit community remaining adamant. The potential for further escalation was diffused with the intervention of Tahsildar Rajiv and the police.

Maruti, the victim, is undergoing treatment at Tarikere Taluk Hospital. A case has been registered at Tarikere police station, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the assault, the police said.

“In olden days, Dalits were not allowed to enter Golla Street, but the situation has changed a lot, and there is no discrimination based on caste,” Golla community leader Hanumappa told reporters. He insisted that the assault on the Dalit youth was purely on personal grounds, not caste-based discrimination, despite the Dalit community falsely alleging otherwise.