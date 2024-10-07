'Don't need to be in Bengaluru to build a startup,' says Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal: Report

Bengaluru, often hailed as India’s startup capital, recently found itself at the centre of a spirited discussion about its role in the entrepreneurial landscape. Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal made headlines with a bold statement: aspiring entrepreneurs need not flock to Bengaluru to launch their ventures, he said. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reignited a debate amid New Delhi's rising prominence as a viable startup hub.

“Last I was in Bengaluru in 2017, seven years ago…. You don't need to come here to build a startup. That's just what people here think, but it's not the case,” he said while speaking at a startup awards event, as quoted by The Economic Times.

His comments elicited laughter from Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, a longstanding advocate for Bengaluru’s unique blend of innovation and talent, the report said. Nilekani, who chairs the awards jury, had previously asserted that the city’s culture is intrinsically linked to entrepreneurial spirit.

This exchange reignited a heated debate about which city rightfully holds the title of India’s startup epicentre. Earlier this year, Unacademy’s CEO Gaurav Munjal sparked a similar conversation on social media, asserting that Bengaluru remains the only viable choice for founders.

Despite its reputation, Bengaluru faces increasing competition from New Delhi, which has rapidly risen in prominence as a startup hub, the publication noted. In recent years, several notable companies, including Paytm and Delhivery, have emerged from the capital, successfully navigating public market listings and showcasing the vibrancy of its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

During the awards ceremony, Goyal also shared insights into Zomato’s evolution, reflecting on the transformative effects of its IPO and the impact of appearing on "Shark Tank". Most recently, Goyal has been in the news for taking on the challenge to be a delivery guy for a day to understand the daily challenges faced by his employees.