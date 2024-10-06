Deepinder Goyal stopped from entering restaurant while delivering Zomato orders, shares video

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who recently worked as a food delivery agent for a day along with this wife Grecia Munoz, shared a video on Instagram narrating how he was asked to use the stairs and not allowed to enter a restaurant while he was delivering food. Wearing a delivery agent's uniform, Deepinder Goyal took on the challenge to understand the challenges faced by his delivery employees every day. (Instagram/Deepindergoyal)

Wearing a delivery agent's uniform, Goyal took on the challenge to understand the challenges faced by his delivery employees every day. "During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners," he wrote.