Delhi's Select CityWalk, Gurugram's Ambience Mall get bomb threat: 'Explosives will go off in...'

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that various shopping malls in the national capital received a bomb threat via email. The police are probing the emails and are searching the premises. (Representational)

According to the Delhi police, Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group received threat emails, reported ANI.

"The explosive will go off in a few hours," the mail reads.

The police said the authorities of the premises informed them as soon as they noticed the emails.

The Delhi police initiated an investigation immediately after being informed. Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. No bomb has been detected yet.

According to a senior police officer, initial investigation suggests that the same pattern has been followed. The mail has been sent to many malls and other places. An investigation is currently underway, he added.

This came three days after Gurugram's Ambience Mall received a bomb threat No suspicious thing was found during the search.

"The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot," ACP Vikas Kaushik told reporters.

“We started sanitising the mall. Till now, we haven't found anything suspicious in the mall. Our cyber teams are tracking the sender of the email. We got the information at 10 in the morning,” he added.

On August 2, an email was received by a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow it up with a bomb, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, the email said that a bomb was planted in the school.

A spate of emails threatening bomb blast in schools, colleges, malls and hospitals have been received all across the country over the past few months. All of them have so far turned out to be hoaxes.

With inputs from ANI