 Police detain suspect in hoax bomb threat | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police detain suspect in hoax bomb threat

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The individual informed the police that he overheard a conversation between two men discussing a bomb blast at a McDonald’s outlet in Dadar while travelling on a BEST bus

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Sunday detained a 35-year-old resident of Prabha Devi for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mumbai Control Room on Saturday night. The individual informed the police that he overheard a conversation between two men discussing a bomb blast at a McDonald’s outlet in Dadar while travelling on a BEST bus. Following the call, received just two days before the Lok Sabha polls in the city, the control room alerted the local police and the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS). Despite a thorough search operation, no suspicious items were found. The individual has been detained for further inquiries, and no FIR has been registered yet, according to police source.

HT Image
HT Image

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Police detain suspect in hoax bomb threat

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On