Police detain suspect in hoax bomb threat

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Sunday detained a 35-year-old resident of Prabha Devi for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mumbai Control Room on Saturday night. The individual informed the police that he overheard a conversation between two men discussing a bomb blast at a McDonald’s outlet in Dadar while travelling on a BEST bus. Following the call, received just two days before the Lok Sabha polls in the city, the control room alerted the local police and the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS). Despite a thorough search operation, no suspicious items were found. The individual has been detained for further inquiries, and no FIR has been registered yet, according to police source.

HT Image