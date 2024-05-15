Kanpur: 10 schools get bomb blast threat through emails

At least 10 schools in Kanpur received threatening emails on Wednesday, triggering panic in the city. This comes amid a spate of such emails threatening schools and hospitals with bomb blasts in several cities across India, including Delhi. Over 50 schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday. (PTI file photo)

According to initial reports, the emails threatened to blow up the schools. The district administration has rushed the bomb disposal squad to the schools to sanitise the premises.

The emails have come through servers based in Russia.

On Tuesday, eight schools in Bengaluru received emails threatening bomb blasts. Last week, the city's popular hospital chain, St Philomena, received a bomb threat. All these threatening emails later turned out to be hoaxes.

Bengaluru Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore School, Jain Heritage School, Deeksha High School, Edify Schools, Chitrakoota School, Gangothri International Public School, and Giridhanva School were among those that received the threat email from the same domain, 'Beeble.com'.

Delhi's Tihar Jail also received similar threats via emails yesterday.

Delhi's Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital and Hedgewar Hospital also received bomb threats via email. The city's administration scrambled the bomb disposal squad, bomb detection team, fire department and the local police to conduct searches.

Over the last one month, Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 20 hospitals and more than 100 schools across the national capital region (NCR) have received such threats; all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

On Monday, over 50 schools in Jaipur received similar emails.

The domains through which most of these emails originate, are hosted in Russia.

Per the Delhi police's FIR, the bomb hoax emails were aimed at creating mass panic and disturbing public order in the national capital.

These emails have become a menace for law enforcement agencies as they trigger panic, cause mass evacuations, traffic jams, and waste resources.

The ministry of home affairs has issued detailed guidelines regarding how to deal with such situations.