'Learn from the boss...': Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz turning delivery agents delights Zomato customer

In an inspiring display of leadership, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal recently took to the streets as a food delivery agent for a day. Swapping his usual suit for a delivery agent's uniform, Goyal embarked on a journey to experience firsthand the challenges and triumphs that his employees face daily. Accompanied by his wife, Grecia Munoz, the duo took to a delivery bike, making stops to deliver food orders and engage with customers along the way. Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz delight Zomato customer by becoming delivery agents for a day.(Instagram/a.la.modebyakanksha)

Customer feedback highlights the experience

During one of his deliveries, Goyal visited the office of a curated fashion label, Ala Mode By Akanksha. The experience was captured and shared on the brand’s official Instagram account, @a.la.modebyakanksha. The post featured Goyal posing alongside a company employee, highlighting the moment with the caption: “Learn from the boss himself how to do it right! @deepigoyal at the @a.la.modebyakanksha office, personally delivering an order. His hustle, humility, and hands-on approach show what true leadership and entrepreneurship is all about. It was an honour to witness it firsthand. Here’s to leading by example and always keeping it real.”

Documenting the journey

Goyal took to Instagram to document his unique experience, sharing insights about his day as a delivery agent. "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with Grecia Munoz," he wrote, accompanied by a series of photos showcasing moments from their adventure. The images reveal the couple riding together on the bike, reviewing their mobile phones for delivery locations, and interacting with customers, reflecting the true essence of their roles.

Embracing the ride

In a heartfelt reel shared on his social media, Goyal expressed his enthusiasm for the experience, stating, "Loving delivering food to our customers, and enjoying the ride."

The video showcased the bustling streets of Gurgaon, emphasising the vibrancy and energy of the food delivery business.