Former Karnataka CM: Will vacate seat for son to contest 2023 Assembly polls
- Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said his son and party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting 2023 Assembly polls from his Shikaripura constituency, which he will be vacating.
Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said his son and party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting 2023 Assembly polls from his Shikaripura constituency, which he will be vacating.
This announcement comes even as the BJP is known for its stand against dynasty politics, and is also being seen as the veteran leader ending his innings in electoral politics. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly elections.
In this regard, B Y Vijayendra has been denied an MLC ticket by the central leadership in late May at the time of biennial elections.
Read: BJP names candidates for MLC polls, denies ticket to BS Yediyurappa's son
"I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said.
To a question on the demand from followers for Vijayendra to contest from old Mysuru region, he said, "There is lot of pressure for him to contest from there, but as I'm vacating the seat and will not be contesting, so Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura."
Vijayendra was appointed as the party Vice President in July 2020. Before that he was appointed as BJP youth wing general secretary, soon after he was denied a party ticket to contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru, ahead of the May 2018 Assembly polls.
His stakes increased in the party as he was credited by many to have played a key role for BJP's first ever victory in K R Pet and Sira Assembly segments during the by-polls held in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
-
Lost your documents? Now file a police complaint virtually. Here's how
Karnataka police have introduced a digital option - via the E-lost app - to file complaints of lost or missing (not stolen) items or documents - acknowledgement of which may be needed for insurance purposes - thereby reducing the need to travel to and fro police stations. This new measures comes as police see high footfalls of people who want to file complaints over lost or misplaced documents.
-
Manish Sisodia amid BJP attacks on liquor policy : 'Modi ji afraid of Kejriwal'
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday countered the sharp attacks against his government in the national capital over the liquor policy, which has sparked the latest political row in the city. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had earlier in the day recommended a CBI probe into alleged discrepancies in issuing of licenses. During his briefing, Kejriwal said that Sisodia was likely to be arrested.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits family of soldier who died in Ladakh
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday called on the family of Ferozepur-based army jawan Kuldeep Singh, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Ladakh on July 9. Kuldeep Singh, who was posted on the Indo-China border, had joined the army in 2014 and was in 21 Sikh Regiment. He is survived by his wife and son.
-
In Uttar Pradesh, tiger swims against water current to cross river | Watch
A video tweeted by an Indian Forest Service officer shows a tiger, which tried to cross a river in Uttar Pradesh amid strong water currents, successfully crossing over to the other side by swimming against the current. The first part of the video shows the tiger, described as 'young looking' by the officer, Ramesh Pandey, entering the river but struggling to stay afloat.
-
8 Mangaluru students booked under POCSO after kissing challenge video goes viral
Mangaluru police have booked eight students under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a video shared on social media showed two youngsters kissing inside a private apartment while their friends cheer. According to news agency PTI, the students and their friends were playing a game - 'truth or dare'. One of the two students seen kissing in in her uniform and also wearing her ID card.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics