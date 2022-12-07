In Bengaluru, soon 250 high-end cameras at 50 road junctions to track violations

The Bengaluru Police is set to launch the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 50 crucial junctions in the city. The traffic violations will be captured through high-end cameras at these 50 junctions in Bengaluru, said the police.

According to the Bengaluru Police, the ITMS will track traffic violations without the help of cops. The statement released by the police department said, “Traffic violations are captured through 250 ANPR cameras installed in 50 important junctions. The automated system generates a notice and send the challan to the violator via SMS”

The ITMS will detect multiple traffic violations such as overspeeding, red light violations, stop lane violations, no helmet violations, triple riding, driving while using a mobile phone, and driving without a seat belt.

However, Bengaluru Police commissioner Pratap Reddy clarified that the move was not for collecting fines from the public but to enhance traffic discipline in the city. He tweeted, “Launching Soon, the ITMS of @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic at 50 junctions. Make no mistake, the Objective is NOT to collect fines.It is contactless, AI enabled & 24x7. Aim is to enhance better road behavior & compliance.”

Earlier in July, Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Praveen Sood said no vehicle could be stopped for regular checking unless a traffic violation was spotted. The decision came after multiple complaints over alleged harassment by traffic cops in the name of document checking.

