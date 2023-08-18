Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka govt to provide security to writers who received 'threat letters'

Karnataka govt to provide security to writers who received 'threat letters'

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 18, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said he will provide security to writers and intellectuals who have received threat letters.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said a group of writers and intellectuals in the state have written to him saying they have received threats to their life, following which steps are being taken to provide security to them.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

Accordingly, directions have been issued to Director General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to provide security to the writers and intellectuals.

READ | Various versions of Karnataka State Anthem sung in High Court during petition hearing

According to the information received, over 15 writers and intellectuals from the state have written to Parameshwara, stating that they have been receiving threat letters for the past one year and sought time to meet him. They also said that they received letters saying that they will meet the fate of late activists M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

The two were shot dead by a fringe right wing group during the tenure of previous BJP government.

“The writers and intellectuals have sought time. They had written a letter, which I am forwarding to the Director General of Police because we have many bitter memories. We have not forgotten the assassination of M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh,” G Parameshwara told reporters.

READ | Section 144 imposed in Bagalkot after removal of Shivaji statue, say Police

He said the state government will take the threat to the litterateurs and intellectuals seriously in the given situation.

“I am giving directions to the DGP and the Police Commissioner to provide security to these litterateurs. We will take it seriously,” he added. Asked whether communal forces were behind the threat letters sent to the literatteurs, he said he has no clue. “We will know only after meeting the literatteurs. Based on the information they have we can take appropriate action, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out