Karnataka HC refuses to stay BBMP ward delimitation
The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant an interim stay against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation, saying that the petitions could be heard and disposed of before September 22.
The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant an interim stay against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation, saying that the petitions could be heard and disposed of before September 22. The State Election Commission (SEC) informed the HC that the final list of voters would be published on September 22 and the election process would commence only after that.
Justice Hemant Chandangoudar therefore adjourned the hearing to September 8. The court said that the petitions could be heard and disposed of before September 22 and so there was no need to hear the plea on interim stay.
The court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the delimitation exercise carried out by the civic body. As per the new BBMP Act the number of wards in the city has been increased from 198 to 243.
Several petitions have been filed before the HC, each of them challenging the validity of wards delimited in different assembly segments. The issue had reached the Supreme Court after the HC had directed the petitioners to get the issue clarified whether it could decide the matter.
Last week, the SC had ruled that the high court could decide the case. The SEC is of the view the election process cannot be stayed even if there are defects in the delimitation exercise.
All the petitioners are challenging the defects in the delimitation process and asking for their change before the election. The petitioners included former corporates and future aspirants.
-
Karnataka CM blames 'negligence' of previous govts for deluge in Bengaluru
Days after several residential areas in the city saw inundation and waterlogging due to torrential rains, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru. “The negligence of previous governments, substandard work and corruption has resulted in so much of problem. I can give with documentary evidence how badly the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike functioned,” Bommai said.
-
Zero discounts, smaller stores: What’s new in old excise rules
New Delhi: Customers are facing several changes as they buy liquor in Delhi from Thursday with the city switching back to its old excise policy from September 1. Discounts on MRP of liquor, and “buy one get one” offers are not available, and neither are discounts on wholesale purchase. In terms of pricing, higher value added tax (VAT) is back.
-
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
-
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
-
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics