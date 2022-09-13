Karnataka Milk Federation likely to hike prices by ₹3/ litre: Report
The Karnataka Milk Federation has proposed to raise milk prices by ₹3 per litre.
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a dairy cooperative under the brand name ‘Nandini’, has proposed to the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, owing to a rise in input costs in the dairy industry, The Hindu has reported. The federation came to the decision at its annual general body meeting on Friday.
The KMF had last hiked prices of milk in February 2020 by Rs. 2 per litre. Talks had also come up earlier this year in April of a ₹3 per litre price hike, however, it was disallowed by the state government.
The KMF in April had been juggling increased electricity and fuel prices, while milk farmers bore rising costs of transportation. Covid related curbs had also made for a short supply of corrugated boxes in the market, which the federation needed in bulk for packaging. Moreover, there was also a shortage in pulp.
The state government has shrugged off appeals by the KMF to raise milk prices in the past, and has yet to approve their latest proposal, which is expected to come up in the monsoon session of the state legislature. The KMF will be passing on the entire hike of ₹3 directly to farmers. One litre of Nandini milk is currently sold at ₹37 in Karnataka, whereas neighbouring states charge around ₹50 for the same, milk unions have said.
The Hindu quoted sources close to Balachandra Jarkiholi, the KMF's chairman, as saying that the general body of the federation arrived at their decision to hike the current milk price by ₹3 after pressure came from all the 14 district milk unions.
This move comes amid a proposed rally by milk producers in Mandya, Kolar, Ramanagaram, and Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on September 22 seeking a ₹5 per litre price hike.
BTP set to split in Rajasthan, lawmakers to float new party
Two Bhartiya Tribal Party lawmakers in Rajasthan are set to float their own party amid differences with their Gujarat-based leadership. Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad have been upset over the leadership's interferences and bypassing of the state executive. BTP contested elections first in Rajasthan in 2018 and fielded 11 candidates of which two won. Ramprasad said they practically parted ways when their leadership issued a whip against supporting the ruling Congress.
Sippy Sidhu murder: Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to Kalyani Singh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted bail to Kalyani Singh, accused of murdering national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, aka Sippy Sidhu, in Chandigarh in September 2015. Also read: Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites 'direct' evidence The daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, Kalyani Singh was arrested on June 15. She was arrested after the CBI found her responses to be “evasive and deceptive”.
Delhi’s slum management agency launches monitoring of night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, which manages slums in the city, has launched community-based monitoring of its 195-night shelters and public toilets that nearly 2.5 million people use daily. The monitoring began on Monday ahead of winter when demand for the shelters grows. A centralised control room has been established for complaints over the phone, WhatsApp, text messages, etc. Director (local bodies) Sanjay Goel inaugurated the control room.
Delhi municipal polls: Delimitation panel puts up draft report for feedback
A delimitation panel set up ahead of municipal polls in Delhi put up its draft report on Tuesday for the public and other stakeholders to submit their suggestions and objections till October 3. An official said the panel has determined boundaries for 250 municipal wards including 42 reserved for Scheduled Castes. A second official said that 250 of the 900-page draft report maps the new wards.
Power cut in these areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Wednesday
66KV Lines Of Midegeshi, Pavagada, Nagalamadike, Y N Hosakote, Shylapura, Nagalamadike, Downstream Stations Of Shylapura, Lingadahalli, Mangalawada, Venkatapura, Theriyur, K. T. Hally, Devalakere, Vadanakal, C. H. Palya, Kotagudda, Maridasanahally, Budibetta, Bellibatlu, B. Hosahally, Yettinahally, Gujjanadu, Hanumanthanahally, Bhimanakunte, Hosadurga, Doddahally, S. N. Hally, Hosadurga, Thipaganahally, Y N Hosakote, G T Hally, Jalod, Bhimanakunte, Hussenpura, Kodamodagu, S. R Pura, Jayanagara Church To Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank.
