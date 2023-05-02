Karnataka Cong President DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle, lands safely

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar suffered a bird hit to his helicopter on the way to Mulabagilu for an election rally on Tuesday. An eagle collided with the leader's chopper 's near the Jakkur airport, the Karnataka Congress said. Another person traveling along with Shivakumar sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Another person traveling along with Shivakumar sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to news agency ANI. Reports said the chopper made an emergency landing at the HAL airport. Visuals shared by the Karnataka Congress on social media showed that the helicopter's windshield glass was broken.

“DK Sivakumar's helicopter was hit by an eagle at the Jakkur airport, as a result of which the glass was broken, however the helicopter landed safely without any untoward incident,” the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Shivakumar was headed towards Kolar district to attend a public meeting. The chopper flew from Jakkur airport in Bengaluru but was hit by an eagle and had to make an emergency landing at the HAL airport.

All persons inside the helicopter are safe, the Congress said. Further details are underway. The Congress is busy with campaigns and rallies ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, due to be held next Wednesday. Prominent leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are in the midst of touring different parts of the state for roadshows and public meetings.

The Congress party also released its poll manifesto on Tuesday, in which they promised 200 units of free power to each household, ₹2,000 to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi project and ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates for two years, among other things.