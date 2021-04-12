Karnataka reports over 9,500 Covid-19 infections, active cases close to 80,000 mark

A day after reporting its highest single-day infections this year, Karnataka on Monday logged 9,579 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths, according to a bulletin from the state government. This took the state’s tally to 1,074,869 cases and 12,941 patients have succumbed to the coronavirus disease so far in the state. Also, 2767 patients have recovered in the day taking the overall recoveries to 985,924 so far, data from the bulletin showed.

Karnataka registered 10,250 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its highest daily toll this year. The number of daily infections has remained high since the beginning of the Covid-19 second wave in India. Daily new cases breached the 4,000-mark on April 1 (4,234 cases), 5,000-mark on April 5 (5,279 cases) and the 6,000-mark on April 6 (6,150 cases).

Active caseload too has increased by 6,760 cases and currently stands at 75,985 from the 69,225 on the previous day. It has witnessed a multifold increase from the 8,114 cases a month ago, on March 12. Karnataka contributed 5.77 per cent to India’s active caseload and is one among five states that account for 70 per cent of the country’s active cases, the Union health ministry noted earlier in the day.

Bengaluru Urban, the worst affected district in the state in terms of total confirmed cases as well as active cases, contributed 6,387 new Covid-19 cases, which is over 66.5 per cent of the 9,579 reported on the day. The district so far has reported 488,369 cases and its active caseload stands at 56,545–74.4 per cent of overall active cases in Karnataka. Among other districts, Bidar and Kalaburagi with 2,082 active cases each, followed by Tumakuru with 1,984 cases, Mysuru with 1,960 cases and Bengaluru Rural with 1,075 cases contribute the maximum to the overall active cases in the state.

The state government tested 116165 samples for the coronavirus disease on the day, comprising 6,313 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests and 109,852 RT PCR and other methods. So far, the state has tested 22,806,423 samples, according to the bulletin.

As many as 5,988,095 beneficiaries, including essential workers and the general public over 45 years of age, have been vaccinated in the state, according to data from the bulletin.