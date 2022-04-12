Karnataka students to study Bhagavad Gita: Ed Minister
- State Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the Bhagavad Gita will be included in school syllabus from the current academic year.
In the latest development on the Bhagavad Gita row, Karnataka's Education Minister B C Nagesh has said on Monday that the Gita would be included in students' syllabus as part of moral science education in schools starting from the current academic year.
Speaking at a press conference, he said, "Moral education is the need of the hour and hence, stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata which help to inculcate moral qualities will be included in the syllabus."
With Gujarat all set to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for classes 6-12, Karnataka, which, like Gujarat, has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, had previously said that they will ‘definitely’ include the epic in syllabus for students if it were approved by experts.
Nagesh had told reporters that there will be no change this academic year and that the department is thinking about Moral Science for the year 2023-24.
“Bhagavad Gita is not only for the Hindus, it is for all. If experts say, it will definitely be introduced," Nagesh had told ANI last month.
Nagesh added that the former president A P J Abdul Kalam had also said that the Bhagavad Gita has power. "Bhagavad Gita is not a religious practice or process. There is nothing wrong with people of different faiths listening to the Bhagavad Gita, which guides life," he added.
The minister assured that the advantage of studying the Bhagavad Gita in an academic setting will be studied by experts. He had previously vouched that subjects in moral science will only be decided by experts.
On the topic of several lessons on Tipu Sultan being cut from syllabus, Nagesh told reporters that the lessons found in the current textbooks on Tipu Sultan are not right. "Only one side of his life has been presented now. Congress leaders are creating an unnecessary hue and cry over the issue for vote bank," he told Deccan Herald.
Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Churu district
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Mamta Saraswat said the girl in her complaint has alleged that her neighbor, a college student, had proposed to her one-and-a-half years back but she rejected. Later, assuring to marry her, he raped her and also made a video of it. On Sunday night, the accused asked the girl to come to the fields.
Rickets cases rising, kids of affluent families getting afflicted
PUNE Hospitals in the city have been reporting a rise in the number of cases of rickets since last year and children from affluent families too are getting afflicted by the disease, the hospital authorities said. Rickets is a skeletal disorder in children caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorous, resulting in bone pain, weak and soft bones and various skeletal deformities.
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty
A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her. Acting on Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency's complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11.
