Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka : Tourism department urges people to keep beaches clean in Mangaluru

Karnataka : Tourism department urges people to keep beaches clean in Mangaluru

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 08:08 PM IST

On Wednesday, a picture from Mangaluru’s Bengre beach took the internet by storm; it showed waste material littered all over the beach.

Garbage thrown at a beach in Karnataka's Mangaluru.
Garbage thrown at a beach in Karnataka's Mangaluru.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Beaches in coastal Karnataka are known for their cleanliness but increased tourism is taking its toll. On Wednesday, a picture from Mangaluru’s Bengre beach took the internet by storm; it showed waste material littered all over the beach.

Visit Udupi shared the image of the untidy beach which was littered with the waste like water bottles and plastic wrappers.

After the picture went viral, the tourism department of Karnataka urged people to maintain hygiene and throw waste in dustbins. A Twitter post by Karnataka Tourism read, “Please be responsible and do not litter the roads. It is a basic habit to keep your surroundings clean. Take responsibility and dispose of garbage in two separate containers; wet and dry.”

Travel enthusiasts are also not happy with the littering. A user wrote, “Entire coastal Karnataka now has such garbage dumps everywhere both tourists & locals are responsible.”

Another user wrote, “Lack of law enforcement and low-class education and upbringing. No sense of civic duty. Use and throw upbringing."

Earlier, the management of South West Railways in Bengaluru collected the waste that was thrown around a railway station in the city and made a demon-shaped sculpture to urge people not to throw the garbage around. It also received accolades from prime minister Narendra Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru mangaluru karnataka + 1 more
bengaluru mangaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out