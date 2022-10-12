Karnataka : Tourism department urges people to keep beaches clean in Mangaluru

Beaches in coastal Karnataka are known for their cleanliness but increased tourism is taking its toll. On Wednesday, a picture from Mangaluru’s Bengre beach took the internet by storm; it showed waste material littered all over the beach.

Visit Udupi shared the image of the untidy beach which was littered with the waste like water bottles and plastic wrappers.

After the picture went viral, the tourism department of Karnataka urged people to maintain hygiene and throw waste in dustbins. A Twitter post by Karnataka Tourism read, “Please be responsible and do not litter the roads. It is a basic habit to keep your surroundings clean. Take responsibility and dispose of garbage in two separate containers; wet and dry.”

Please be responsible and do not litter the roads. It is a basic habit to keep your surroundings clean. Take responsibility and dispose garbage in two separate containers; wet and dry. https://t.co/3KW9357eIL — Karnataka Tourism (@KarnatakaWorld) October 12, 2022

Travel enthusiasts are also not happy with the littering. A user wrote, “Entire coastal Karnataka now has such garbage dumps everywhere both tourists & locals are responsible.”

Another user wrote, “Lack of law enforcement and low-class education and upbringing. No sense of civic duty. Use and throw upbringing."

Earlier, the management of South West Railways in Bengaluru collected the waste that was thrown around a railway station in the city and made a demon-shaped sculpture to urge people not to throw the garbage around. It also received accolades from prime minister Narendra Modi.