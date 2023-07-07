In a major security lapse, a man entered Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha while CM Siddaramaiah was presenting the budget on Friday afternoon and occupied the seat of a JDS MLA. After a few other MLAs complained about the anonymous man in the house, the police arrested him. Karnataka: Unknown man enters into assembly during budget session, arrested(HT_PRINT)

According to a report in India Today, the man who is 70 years old entered into the assembly saying that he is an MLA. A few MLAs noticed the unknown face inside the house alerted the security officials about his presence. When questioned, the man claimed that he is an MLA and entered the assembly to attend the budget session. However, the police arrested him later and he is being investigated further.

The speaker of the house was informed about the incident and he reportedly directed the officials to escalate the security arrangements to avoid such lapses.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the budget of the ruling Congress since it swept to power in May's Assembly election. Siddaramaiah created a record by tabling a 14th budget as the state's finance minister - presenting a document with an outlay of over Rs. 3.27 lakh crore.

Siddaramaiah also said approximately Rs. 52,000 crore would be spent annually to meet the Congress' five poll 'guarantees' - promises made to voters ahead of the election - and that these 'guarantees' would benefit 1.3 crore families

