Congress' poll promises to Namma Metro: 3.27 lakh crore Karnataka Budget in numbers

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jul 07, 2023 02:24 PM IST

The 2023-24 budget is the first since the Congress party romped back to power in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented his record seventh budget as CM with an outlay of over 3.27 lakh crore. The 2023-24 budget is the first since the Congress party romped back to power in the state after the May 10 polls. Notably, this will be Siddaramaiah's 14th budget appearance.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives to present the first state Budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru, Friday, (PTI)
A look at the 2023 budget in numbers:

3.27 lakh crore

Total expenditure is estimated to be 3,27,747 crores which includes Revenue Expenditure at 2,50,933 crores, Capital Expenditure at 54,374 crores and loan repayment at 22,441 crore.

52,000 crore

Highlighting the Congress' five key pre-poll guarantees, the CM set aside 52,000 crore, expected to benefit 1.3 crore families. The five promises were free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to 3,000.

30,000 crore

30,000 crore set aside for Bengaluru Metro, popularly called Namma Metro.

100 crore

Karnataka State Christian Development Corporation will be established for which 100 crore has been allocated

1,000 crore

The Bengaluru suburban rail project - to ease traffic congestion- receives 1,000 crore

10,000 crore

10,000 crore budgeted for the Anna Bhagya scheme annually which is expected to benefit 4.42 crore BPL beneficiaries

45,000 crore

The development works surrounding capital city Bengaluru has been allotted 45,000 crore

100 crore

The establishment of new Indira canteens and the development of existing canteens across the state gets 100 crore

4 lakh

Life and accident insurance of 4 Lakh to e-commerce delivery employees working with Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc. This includes 2 lakh life insurance and 2 lakh accident insurance and covers both full-time and part-time delivery persons.

20% & 185%

Liquor to get dearer in Karnataka as excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer increased by 20 per cent and from 175 per cent to 185 per cent, respectively.

    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

