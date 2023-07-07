Karnataka Budget LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah to present 14th budget at 12pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his 14th budget today at 12pm. Updates on the implementation of the Congress' poll promises are expected.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to present his 14th budget today at 12pm as the one presented by former CM Basavaraj Bommai is only valid till the end of the month. Siddaramaiah is expected to announce measures for the implementation of the Congress party's election guarantees, among others.
This is his seventh budget as a chief minister. It will also be the highest number of budgets presented by any chief minister or finance minister in the state so far.
The Karnataka CM had earlier said the size of the state's budget is likely to be ₹3,35,000 crore, which is bigger than the previous budget's size by ₹25,000 crore. The size of the budget tabled by the earlier BJP regime was ₹3.08 lakh crore.
The Congress government has increased the budget size to accommodate additional expenses for the implementation of their poll promises, Siddaramaiah had said. The government will need around ₹59,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore annually to implement the poll promises without hindrances, according to the CM.
The budget to be tabled today will be in place effectively from August 1. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.
- Jul 07, 2023 10:45 AM IST
Cong party meeting underway: CM, DCM, G Parameshwara, Shettar in attendance
The Congress legislative party meeting is underway in Bengaluru ahead of the budget presentation today. CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers are present at the meeting. (ANI)
- Jul 07, 2023 10:35 AM IST
'This budget's greatest expectation…': Karnataka minister KJ George
Karnataka Minister KJ George on Friday assured that all five of the Congress party's poll guarantees will be implemented. “We have already started implementing all the promises we made to the people. We will do it. All five guarantees will be implemented. This Budget's greatest expectation - all five guarantees - will be implemented,” he said.
- Jul 07, 2023 10:24 AM IST
Natural that people have expectations, says HK Patil ahead of budget presentation
Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Friday said it is natural for people to have high expectations ahead of the budget presentation today. "They also have a lot of confidence in us. Congress party has built that credibility in Karnataka and also in the country. I am sure that we will be able to deliver and people will be happy after the Budget," he said.
- Jul 07, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Congress party meeting begins ahead of budget presentation
The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting began ahead of the budget presentation today. CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and other ministers were also present at the meeting.
- Jul 07, 2023 10:01 AM IST
CM Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana Soudha to present budget at 12pm
CM Siddaramaiah is gearing up to present his 14th budget today at 12pm. This is also his seventh budget as a chief minister. The senior Congress leader was seen arriving at the Vidhana Soudha in the state capital Bengaluru.