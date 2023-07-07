Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Budget LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah to present 14th budget at 12pm
Karnataka Budget LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah to present 14th budget at 12pm

Jul 07, 2023 10:45 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his 14th budget today at 12pm. Updates on the implementation of the Congress' poll promises are expected.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to present his 14th budget today at 12pm as the one presented by former CM Basavaraj Bommai is only valid till the end of the month. Siddaramaiah is expected to announce measures for the implementation of the Congress party's election guarantees, among others.

Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, is expected to touch on fund allocations for the implementation of the Congress party's poll promises. (PTI)
Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, is expected to touch on fund allocations for the implementation of the Congress party's poll promises.

This is his seventh budget as a chief minister. It will also be the highest number of budgets presented by any chief minister or finance minister in the state so far.

The Karnataka CM had earlier said the size of the state's budget is likely to be 3,35,000 crore, which is bigger than the previous budget's size by 25,000 crore. The size of the budget tabled by the earlier BJP regime was 3.08 lakh crore. 

The Congress government has increased the budget size to accommodate additional expenses for the implementation of their poll promises, Siddaramaiah had said. The government will need around 59,000 crore to 60,000 crore annually to implement the poll promises without hindrances, according to the CM.

The budget to be tabled today will be in place effectively from August 1. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    Cong party meeting underway: CM, DCM, G Parameshwara, Shettar in attendance

    The Congress legislative party meeting is underway in Bengaluru ahead of the budget presentation today. CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers are present at the meeting. (ANI)

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    'This budget's greatest expectation…': Karnataka minister KJ George

    Karnataka Minister KJ George on Friday assured that all five of the Congress party's poll guarantees will be implemented. “We have already started implementing all the promises we made to the people. We will do it. All five guarantees will be implemented. This Budget's greatest expectation - all five guarantees - will be implemented,” he said. 

    (ANI)

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    Natural that people have expectations, says HK Patil ahead of budget presentation

    Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Friday said it is natural for people to have high expectations ahead of the budget presentation today. "They also have a lot of confidence in us. Congress party has built that credibility in Karnataka and also in the country. I am sure that we will be able to deliver and people will be happy after the Budget," he said. 

    (ANI)

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Congress party meeting begins ahead of budget presentation

    The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting began ahead of the budget presentation today. CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and other ministers were also present at the meeting.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    CM Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana Soudha to present budget at 12pm

    CM Siddaramaiah is gearing up to present his 14th budget today at 12pm. This is also his seventh budget as a chief minister. The senior Congress leader was seen arriving at the Vidhana Soudha in the state capital Bengaluru.

karnataka karnataka government karnataka budget today siddaramaiah politics budget speech budget updates budget 2023 bengaluru

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah to table his 14th budget in assembly today

Siddaramaiah’s budget will replace the one Bommai presented in February, which is valid till July 31

chief minister Siddaramaiah to table state’s 14th budget on Friday. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Bengaluru

Heavy rains lash Karnataka’s coastal regions, IMD issues red alert

Heavy rainfall continued to lash coastal regions of the state. IMD issued red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi coastal districts as a precautionary measure

Heavy rainfall continue to lash coastal parts of the state. (HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

Karnataka: BJP MLA, 8 others booked for abusing Muslim family

According to the complaint, BJP MP Sharanu Salagar along with 10-15 of his supports barged into his house on July 1 when he was celebrating Bakrid with his family

Bengaluru police books BJP MLA and eight others for threatening a Muslim family. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 12:31 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

Police receive fake bomb threat at Bengaluru mosque

The incident occurred at Wednesday night, when an unidentified caller rang the police claiming that terrorists had planted a bomb on the premises of the Azam Mosque

Police receives hoax bomb call at Bengaluru’s Azam Mosque. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Kumaraswamy urges CM to sack agriculture minister over Karnataka bus driver’s suicide attempt

In a widely circulated video on social media, HR Jagadish, the KSRTC bus driver allegedly consumed poison at the Nagamandala bus depot in Mandya district on Wednesday, accusing Chaluvarayaswamy for his transfer to Maddur depot

HD Kumaraswamy demands expulsion of agriculture minister after the suicide attempt of KSRTC driver over his transfer. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Two arrested for wheeling on the wrong side of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway

One of the arrested persons was also seen with a girl pillion rider while performing the stunt on the highway.

Two arrested for wheeling on the wrong side of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 10:02 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

CM Siddaramaiah rejects HDK's charge on suicide attempt of a driver

He said the allegations cannot be made on assumptions. As the new government is in power, transfers will be made in the interest of the administration.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 08:00 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Tomatoes worth Rs. 2.5L stolen in Karnataka's Halebeedu, farmer files a case

The farmer alleged that that almost 60 kilograms of tomatoes which were in the bags at the farm were stolen by unknown people.

Tomatoes worth Rs. 2.5L stolen in Karnataka's Halebeedu, 9Pic for representation)
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 06:24 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka speaker UT Khader demands a special VIP lane for MLAs at toll plazas

This comes after some MLAs complained of harassment and disrespect by toll booth staff. The opposition criticized the demand, calling it elitist.

UT Khader.
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 05:15 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Modi taking revenge for Karnataka defeat by depriving it of food grains: Cong

The Congress attacked PM Modi over the Centre's decision to discontinue the sale of food grains from its pool to state governments.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 03:25 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru. Details

This is said to be part of phase 1 of the Safe City Project, which was launched by the central government.

Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru.
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 02:58 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Amid heavy downpour, IMD issues red, orange & yellow alerts in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued red, orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the southern state on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges remained closed in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the midst of heavy downpour. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
bengaluru news
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 01:20 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Valmiki community demands action against those with fake ST certificates

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he would stand for social justice and is committed to protecting the welfare of the Valmiki community.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 11:08 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka minister donates 1.5 lakh to Bengaluru college's job fair

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan donated ₹1.50 lakh for a job fair organised by BMS Women's College, after getting a request by students for sponsorship.

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 09:45 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
