Kochi, KMRL said it has signed an MoU with IISc Bengaluru to undertake joint research on sustainable urban mobility and public transport systems. KMRL, IISc Bengaluru sign MoU for joint research on sustainable urban mobility

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd said in a statement that the MoU, signed on Wednesday, will combine its experience in running urban transport systems with IISc's advanced, data-driven research expertise.

"The partnership will focus on sustainable mobility planning, transport operations, and the application of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence , Internet of Things , blockchain, simulation modelling, and intelligent decision-support systems," it said.

The statement quoted Loknath Behra, Managing Director of KMRL, as saying at a press conference that the collaboration would help transform Kochi into a more livable, sustainable, and resilient city.

"Mobility has a direct impact on air quality, public health, accessibility, and overall quality of life. Through this collaboration with IISc, KMRL aims to adopt a systems-based, science-driven approach to urban transport planning," he said.

"The research outcomes will help us design integrated solutions for Metro Rail, Water Metro, canal-based transport, and other mobility initiatives, ensuring equitable access, reduced congestion, and lower carbon emissions," he said.

He further said KMRL's diverse portfolio-including Metro Rail, Kochi Water Metro, and canal rejuvenation projects-offers a unique real-world platform for interdisciplinary research and innovation.

Professor Ashish Verma, Professor of Transportation Planning and Policy at IISc Bengaluru, also spoke on the occasion, saying the collaboration focuses on solving real-world urban challenges through evidence-based research.

"We see Kochi as an ideal city to demonstrate how sustainable, livable, and resilient urban mobility can be achieved," Verma said.

He pointed out that IISc has developed advanced frameworks and intelligent simulation models that allow policymakers to test transport interventions in a virtual environment before implementation.

These tools will help optimise public transport networks, service frequency, mode share, EV charging infrastructure, and traffic management strategies, he said.

Under the MoU, IISc and KMRL will work closely on applied research projects, development of unique datasets, capacity building, and student-led research initiatives.

"The collaboration is also expected to support long-term transport planning for Kochi by promoting greater use of public transport, walking, and cycling, while reducing dependence on private vehicles," it added.

