Mangaluru woman's close shave with a private bus, driver booked. Video

A woman in Karnataka’s Mangaluru escaped a major accident with a speeding private bus, coming in the opposite direction. The alert bus driver saw a woman crossing the road and controlled the bus on time, avoiding a ghastly accident. The incident took place on Tuesday at Mangaluru’s Naringana and an FIR (First Information Report) on driver has been registered. Mangaluru woman's close shave with a private bus, driver booked. (Screengrab from CCTV footage)

The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV footage installed at the road and it went viral on social media. In the video, a woman from a roadside shop was crossing the road without noticing vehicles plying on the road. A private bus with a high speed was coming from the opposite direction and had reached close to the woman who was in the middle of the road. The driver drifted away the bus to avoid hitting her and fortunately, there were no vehicles or humans on the other side on that single road. Another woman on the road was also seen jumping away to save herself from the accident.

However, Karnataka’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said that an FIR has been filed on the driver for rash and negligent driving. He tweeted, “FIR has also been registered against the driver for Rash & Dangerous driving.”

Meanwhile, the users online have also demanded an action against the woman for her negligence while crossing the road. A user asked, “Sir, what about the women who didn't even care to look both ways before crossing the road. Why just fine the bus driver? On what basis the bus driver was judged as rash and dangerous driving? Is it because of the speed at which the bus was driven?”