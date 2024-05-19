‘Mocked, harassed and asked to remove jerseys’: CSK fans after IPL match in Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team made it to the play-offs of the IPL tournament after winning against the Chennai Super Kings team on Saturday night. RCB fans took to the streets to celebrate the victory. A few social media posts suggest that the celebrations went overboard, and a few CSK fans were mocked on the streets for wearing the yellow jersey. ‘Mocked, harassed and asked to remove jerseys’: CSK fans share ordeal (Pic for representation)

A few fans took to X and shared their ordeal after RCB won the crucial IPL match. A user named Annie Steve wrote, “Feeling unsafe wearing a CSK jersey outside and around Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB fans (men) here are abusing and bullying every single person walking by. So many men out here are so drunk and abusive on face be it women or men. People are also driving rashly, scaring us.”

Another user claimed that CSK fans were asked to remove their jerseys on the road. “Such hooligans, man. Whoever is walking out of the stadium in CSK colors is being screamed upon, shouted upon by local RCB supporters. Jeez. We were two girls and just boarded the cab home. Wearing this five-time champion yellow jersey with pride always.”

A few people also posted about such incidents in areas where the match was screened. “OMG, stay safe. The same happened with me, but I was at the screening near where I live (not in the stadium), and these so-called fans started yelling at everyone who was wearing yellow, shouting slogans with bikes and all,” said an X user.

Meanwhile, CSK's management extended their gratitude to their fans and asked them to reach home safely. A post from CSK's official X handle said, “To our fans who came and supported us today at Bangalore, I hope you reached home safe. I am forever grateful for your love and support.”

Saravanan Hari said that a few RCB fans came to the rescue of CSK fans last night. He wrote, “Though some RCB fans came to our rescue and guided us for safety, sad for the majority, what everyone went through shows these local fans have hit a new low.”

However, police said that no cases or complaints have been registered and asked people to dial 112 onany emergencies.