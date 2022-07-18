More than 20k cattle saved from illegal slaughter: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Sunday said that more than 20,000 cattle were saved after the implementation of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the state.
The Minister said that after the law was implemented in the state, there were more than 900 FIR filed for illegal transport and slaughter of cows and banned animals in the state.
Chauhan informed that the prohibition of cow slaughter Act, establishment of Animal Welfare Board, establishment of Animal Helpline Centre recruitment of 400 veterinary doctors, recruitment of 250 cattle inspectors, cow Mata Cooperative Society, Punyakoti Adoption Project and the work of conversion into self-reliant cowsheds is the first in the country in the state.
More than 20,000 cattle have been protected after the law was implemented.
"We have avoided cows, ox and buffalos from going to the slaughterhouse during Bakrid," said Chauhan.
He further explained that many cattle lovers were happy that 50-60 per cent of cows were saved on the occasion of Bakrid, compare to previous years in Karnataka.
Meet Bihar topper Neha who aspires to become engineer, follow parents’ footsteps
In a moment of pride, a class 10 student from Patna's Carmel High School, Neha has emerged as the state topper and also bagged the second position in the country in the latest All-India merit list of CISCE. Neha's parents are both engineers and she wants to do the same. Her father Sanjeev Kumar is an engineer with Bajaj Automobiles while her mother Kripalani Kumari is an engineer-turned homemaker.
-
Diet service to patients through ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ at PHCs in Bihar soon
Women self-help groups (SHGs) under JEEViKA, a rural livelihood project of the Bihar government, will extend diet services for hospital in-patients at all their 534 primary health centres (PHCs) at the block headquarter level, said officials aware of the development. The Centre recently approved it as part of Bihar government's proposal under the National Health Mission. The state government pays SHGs ₹150 as dietary allowance per patient per day at government health facilities.
-
Expect light rain in Delhi today, says IMD forecast
Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 36C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.3C, and the maximum temperature was 35C. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning with rain washing out the pollutants.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity's active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months. As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity's total to over 200 for the second consecutive day. Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
-
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday. Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and a native of Meerut, Vansh.
