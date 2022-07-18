More than 20k cattle saved from illegal slaughter: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Sunday said that more than 20,000 cattle were saved after the implementation of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the state.

The Minister said that after the law was implemented in the state, there were more than 900 FIR filed for illegal transport and slaughter of cows and banned animals in the state.

Chauhan informed that the prohibition of cow slaughter Act, establishment of Animal Welfare Board, establishment of Animal Helpline Centre recruitment of 400 veterinary doctors, recruitment of 250 cattle inspectors, cow Mata Cooperative Society, Punyakoti Adoption Project and the work of conversion into self-reliant cowsheds is the first in the country in the state.

More than 20,000 cattle have been protected after the law was implemented.

"We have avoided cows, ox and buffalos from going to the slaughterhouse during Bakrid," said Chauhan.

He further explained that many cattle lovers were happy that 50-60 per cent of cows were saved on the occasion of Bakrid, compare to previous years in Karnataka.

