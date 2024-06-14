After a local court in Bengaluru issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in an alleged sexual assault case, his son BY Raghavendra claimed that there is "no truth" in the complaint. No truth in complaint: BY Raghavendra on non-bailable warrant against BS Yediyurappa

Notably in March, the mother of the victim had filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that Yediyurappa had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in the court.

"I have come to know that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against father. The complaint was filed about two and a half months ago and there is no truth in it. The woman has made a similar complaint against 50 people including officers," said Raghavendra, the Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga.

The BJP leader further said that earlier Karnataka Home Minister said that the woman was "mentally disturbed."

"I have faith in the judiciary," he added.

On Thursday, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was issued a non-bailable warrant under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

The fast-track court hearing the petition issued a non-bailable warrant against the former CM of Karnataka, directing his immediate arrest.

According to a statement from Yediyurappa's office, he has applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, seeking prevention from arrest.

Yediyurappa is presently in the national capital.