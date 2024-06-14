Non-bailable arrest warrant against BSY in Pocso case

A special court in Bengaluru on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a case under the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is expected to arrest him soon. The case originated on March 14 when Bengaluru police registered a complaint under the Pocso Act against Yediyurappa, following allegations made by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother (PTI)

The warrant, issued by additional city civil and sessions judge (Fast Track Special Court-I) NM Ramesh, authorised the CID to take Yediyurappa into custody. This development a day after Yediyurappa filed a plea to quash the case against him in the Karnataka high court. The hearing is awaited. Similarly, a petition filed by the 17-year-old survivor’s brother, demanding Yediyurappa’s arrest, is also pending. The HC is scheduled to hear these petitions on Friday. Yediyurappa filed for anticipatory bail on Wednesday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Currently in New Delhi, Yediyurappa is expected to return to Bengaluru soon. Leaders close to Yediyurappa, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and member of the party’s parliamentary board, indicated he would cooperate with the probe upon his return to Bengaluru.

The case originated on March 14 when Bengaluru police registered a complaint under the Pocso Act against Yediyurappa, following allegations made by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother.

The 54-year-old woman, who had levelled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month, due to lung cancer. The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Thursday that the CID, which is investigating the case, has issued a notice requiring Yediyurappa to appear for questioning. Parameshwara mentioned that Yediyurappa could be arrested if necessary.

“Notice has been served procedurally, the charge sheet has to be filed by June 15. Before that, they will file the charge sheet. They will have to follow the procedure for it. They will have to record his statement and produce him in court; all these are procedures and the department will do it,” Parameshwara stated.

Responding to inquiries about the potential arrest, he said, “If necessary, they will arrest. I can’t say if it is necessary; CID has to say it. If they feel it is necessary, they will do it.”

The police has charged Yediyurappa under the Pocso Act and section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint from the mother of the survivor.

On March 14, hours after the Sadashivanagar police registered the case, the Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect. In April, the CID collected the voice sample of Yediyurappa after summoning him to the office.

Yediyurappa was not available for a comment.

Responding to the arrest warrant, state BJP general secretary P Rajeev said, “It is not right to politicise anything and everything for political reasons. It was a false case filed three months ago. No one bothered about it until the election results came.”

“He (BS Yediyurappa) has already appeared for investigation three-four times. If called, he will go to again. The home minister himself has given a statement that, the woman (complainant) has filed 52-53 cases like this and that filing false cases is a habitual behaviour of that woman, so the truth will be known. We have confidence in the judiciary,” he said.

On March 15, responding to the allegations, Yediyurappa said, “I have come to know that a complaint has been filed against me by a woman. It must have been about a month, they used to visit but I didn’t pay attention. But one day, when I told them that they were crying, I called them and asked what happened. They told me they had been wronged. I then called the police commissioner (B) Dayananda and asked him to hear them out and do the needful.”

“But then she started talking against me then and there. I thought she was unwell and asked the police commissioner to investigate. Now this has been twisted and made into an FIR. We will do what is legally required. I didn’t think helping someone would result in this. I had even given some money to them as well. But we will contest legally,” he added.