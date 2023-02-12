PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit poll-bound Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the aerospace and defence industries CEOs Round Table on the same day.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, according to the government. It will also showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs sector, defence space and futuristic technologies.

“The Runway to a Billion Opportunities” is the theme of Aero India 2023, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

It will witness participation by over 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in the event. The programme will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), the PMO said.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

Apart from aerobatic performances, there will also be discussions and seminars during the show. Aviation companies and component manufacturers will also display their products during the show.

The platform with theme “Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries” is expected to lay the foundation of a robust interaction between the industry partners and government to give thrust to ‘Make-in India’ campaign, officials said.

Traffic Advisory

In view of the event, the Bengaluru police have released a traffic advisory to avoid congestion in the Capital city.

Commissioner of the Bengaluru Police, Pratap Reddy, asked people to follow advisories, plan ahead and avoid congestion.

Avoid HAL Airport Road - Trinity Circle - Raj Bhavan on Sunday between 7-9 pm, he said.

The elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8am to 11.30am on Monday, said a press note from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, adding that only vehicles with valid vehicle passes for Aero India Show are allowed.

The city’s traffic police have also asked commuters to use alternate roads to reach the airport.

The commuters going towards the airport are expected to take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side. People going to KIAL may take alternate roads from Hennur Junction to reach the International Airport.

On Saturday, during the full-dress rehearsal of the Aero India show, massive traffic congestion was seen around Yelahanka. The nearly 20-km stretch between Bengaluru city to Yelahanka Airforce station saw traffic jams, as commuters expressed fear over the congestion during the actual event.

“Due to Aero India Rehersal traffic pile on Airport road near Yelahanka. Kindly use Bagalur - Hennur road to reach Airport,” the traffic police tweeted.