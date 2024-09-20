Union minister Piyush Goyal attacked Karnataka minister MB Patil for accusing the BJP government of ignoring Bengaluru's development. He said that the Congress government in Karnataka should focus on making the proposed Tumakuru township a Silicon Valley. ‘Silicon Valley in Bengaluru is suffering from…’: Piyush Goyal hits back at Karnataka minister (PTI)

Responding to Patil’s accusations of not considering Bengaluru part of India, the senior BJP leader said, “Rome was not built in a day, and the world did not stop building after that. Great cities have come up since, whether it is Silicon Valley, New York, Bengaluru, or Mumbai and they have been the product of a vision for the greater good.”

Piyush Goyal further said that Bengaluru is suffering from civic apathy due to terrible infrastructure. He said, “Silicon Valley in Bengaluru is suffering from the apathy of the State Govt. to provide logistics support, quality infrastructure, good roads whereas the Central Govt. continues to support the State even in developing an industrial township in Tumakuru under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. Hon’ble Minister @MBPatil ji and his Congress Govt should try to make Tumakuru industrial township into a Silicon Valley rather than deriding India’s progress.”

He then said that many investors are moving out of Bengaluru because of the lack of the Karnataka government's efforts. “Tumakuru township has been left into a limbo by a State Govt. which does not even resolve their land issues. The delays and lack of support from the State Govt. have led to many investors shifting from Karnataka due to which thousands of jobs and crores of rupees in investments have moved from Karnataka to other States,” he added.

However, MB Patil responded back and said that the union government did not provide any funds to the state. He asked a list of questions to the union minister regarding Karnataka

Here are the questions MB Patil asked Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Why were we excluded from the list of 12 Industrial SmartCities?

Why was Karnataka not given a Defence Corridor, despite contributing 63% of India’s aerospace and defence output?

Why were semiconductor companies that had shown interest in Karnataka redirected to other states after reaching Delhi?

Why is there always bias in the allocation of funds and the release of Karnataka’s rightful share?