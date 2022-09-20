Task force soon to tackle flooding in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government has decided to set up a task force as part of its efforts to maintain continuity of works on encroachments on stormwater drains (SWDs) and lakes for long-term solutions to flooding in Bengaluru each time it rains.

Bommai said that the task force will look at the issue of lakes and SWDs (rajakaluve) holistically and recommend where new drains have to be made or where they need fixing.

“We will make a task force to look at all of these together. They will have to work on this continuously for 3-4 years and nothing else. A special task force with experts will be set up to have continuity of works. No matter who stays or goes, this work for which we are giving money should continue for 3-4 years; then we will get a permanent solution for this (flooding due to encroachments in Bengaluru),” Bommai said.

The statements come even as hundreds of families are uncertain of what their future looks like as their homes, shops and establishments are being razed down by authorities for encroaching on SWDs and lakes which led to the flooding in India’s IT capital, leaving a trail of destruction.

With rapid and unchecked urbanisation, Bengaluru has seen large swathes of land being encroached upon to build residential layouts, commercial complexes and ‘tech parks’ under the nose of civic agencies like the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and others who are accused of being hand in glove with developers.

“An inquiry (commission) will be set up to ensure encroachments do not happen in the future. No matter who gets caught or left out is secondary; at least cleaning (of lakes and drains) will be done. In this backdrop, under the leadership of a judicial officer and with technical persons, an inquiry commission will be set up to probe all encroachments that come in BBMP zones, including lakes, SWDs and buffer zones,” Bommai said.

Speaking at the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature, Bommai said that there were 2,626 encroachments in the city, of which 428 were cleared up till 2016 and 1502 by 2018. Bommai said that there were 602 encroachments that still needed to be cleared.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has come under sharp criticism over its speed in demolishing homes of poor and middle-income groups but putting on kid-gloves to deal with large developers, including tech parks where entire SWDs have been encroached and built upon, leaving no space for rainwater to flow.

The Congress, the principal opposition in Karnataka, pulled up the government over its lack of action to resolve many pending works that are likely to have saved the city from constant flooding.

“In 2015-16 we got a survey done and found that 1,953 encroachments were there. Of these 1,300 were cleared and 653 were remaining. If these also had been cleared, then Bengaluru wouldn’t have had this problem of flooding and water entering homes,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, said.

The legislature discussed floods for four days in which all three major parties exchanged barbs and blamed the other for causing the problem that continues to engulf the city and its population.

Siddaramaiah questioned the government on the permissions given to these builders and why they were not yet being probed.

“Who gave them licences to build these apartments and other structures that have come up near SWDs,” he said.

The house saw the Congress hold placards with “40% commission government”, waving it in the assembly to accuse the BJP’s corruption as the main reason for the problems faced by Bengaluru and its over 12 million residents.

“This is the most irresponsible government, the most corrupt government. Because of this government, Bengaluru’s image has been dented and it has lost its respect. This is a 40% commission government,” Siddaramaiah said.