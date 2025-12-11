Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Dec 12-14)

Echoes of Earth (Music Festival) (Representative photo)

Tune into global musical voices at this sustainable festival. The eclectic line-up features DJs Stavroz and Harvey Sutherland, regional talents such as Varijashree Venugopal, and jazz artistes Vilnius JJazz Ensemble. Touted by A Greener Future as Asia’s most environmentally progressive festival, it also includes a market with artisanal handmade products.

When: December 13 and 14 (Saturday and Sunday); 1pm onwards

Where: Embassy International Riding School, Tarunhunse Village

Entry: Tickets ₹4,699. Book on district.in

Super Hero (Contemporary Dance)

Contemporary dancers explore the theme of power in this piece by Raghav Handa. Through intense movement patterns, symbolism and layered visual metaphors, the performance delves into the shadows, dualities and conflicts of power. The Indo-Australian work is in collaboration with Attakkalari and features movement artists from the Bengaluru-based institution that has defined the experimental contemporary performance scene in India.

When: December 12 (Friday); 7.30pm

Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur 2nd Stage

Entry: Register at Bangaloreinternationalcentre.org

Tales of the Army Town (Heritage Walk)

Ever wondered how closely Bengaluru is connected to the Indian military? Here’s your chance to join old dots and new. A guided walk through the old city’s cantonment construction and heritage monuments comes with pictures, maps and photographs. The walk is conducted by experts from The Bangalore Prayana group. It ends with breakfast at The Ceylon Tea Room. Plus, participants get souvenirs.

When: December 14 (Sunday), 7.30am

Where: MG Road

Entry: ₹2500. Register at bengaluruprayana.com.

Stardust, Moonshine and I (Art Show)

Landscapes, forests, flora and fauna, come alive in works by Priyanka Aelay. Her acrylic pigments on linen canvas celebrate the sacred geometry and the intricate patterns found in nature. Birds, beasts, trees and flowers are reimagined through Telangana folk motifs.

When: December 12-14 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), 11am-6pm

Where: KYNKYNY Art Gallery, Infantry Road

Entry: Free

Pint of View (Lecture Series)

Lectures just got one shot more exciting. Go high on ideas and whiskey pints at these sessions, where you get to sip on your favourite drink and listen to an invigorating session on science, literature or environment. This week’s adda offers a lecture and pub quiz helmed by field ecologist Akshay Surendra. The title: Fantastic Trees and Where We Find Them.

When: December 14 (Sunday), 4pm

Where: Lossfunk, Indiranagar

Entry: From ₹999 (one drink inclusive). Book on Urbanaut

Vaali Moksha (Theatrical performance)

Witness the mythical heroes Ram and Vali battle in this reimagined version of a famed Yakshagana play. It recounts the epic fight between apes and humans in the Ramayana. Performed by Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali, the play features ornate costumes, percussion and Indian ragas, and actors who will marvel you with their artistic rigour.

When: Friday; 7.30pm

Where: Jagrati Theatre, Whitefield

Entry: Tickets ₹500. Book on bookmyshow.com