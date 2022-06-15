What is the ‘Kara Hunnime’ festival? Read here
- A festival for farmers that marks the onset of monsoon, the Kara Hunnime (full moon day) was celebrated in various parts of Karnataka on Tuesday.
Karnataka's farmers celebrated the ‘Kara Hunnime’ festival on Tuesday, which marks the end of summer and the onset of monsoon. The festival was celebrated across Hubli district, with the traditional bullock race also organised as a part of the celebration. News agency ANI shared a video of the celebrations on Twitter.
What is Kara Hunnime?
'Hunnime' is a Kannada word which means 'full moon day'. Kara Hunnime falls on the full moon day of the jeshta month and is a festival that is most significant to farmers. This year's Kara Hunnime fell on June 14 and was celebrated in some parts of the Karnataka.
This day usually marks the first full moon day after the onset of monsoon rains. Farmers celebrate the festival by worshipping cattle and the day also marks the end of summer. With this festival, farmers pray for a good amount of rain for their crops so that they get a good harvest.
The festival is also a symbol of welcome to the monsoon. On the morning of the Kara Hunnime, women collectively pray to the Peepal tree by tying sacred threads all around it. This is also called the Vatu Savithri pooja which is performed for the long life of husbands.
As part of the cattle worship, traditional sweet delicacies are also prepared, such as holige and kadubu and offered to the cattle on the day of the celebrations. Farmers wash their bullocks and decorate them by painting their horns and adorning them with hip belts and foot jingles as part of the worship. This is to show gratitude to the oxen that work alongside them in farms.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics