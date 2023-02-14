Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Will PM attending Aero India solve poverty’: HDK slams BJP

‘Will PM attending Aero India solve poverty’: HDK slams BJP

Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:49 AM IST

While talking to the media Hubballi, Kumaraswamy said: “Is the Air Show a programme to remove poverty? Will poverty be ended by participating in the Aero India Show? The attempt is being made to misguide people at the time of elections.”

HD Kumaraswamy aimed a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether attending Aero India event will eradicate poverty (AP)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday aimed a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether the latter attending Aero India event will eradicate poverty in the state.

Modi on Monday inaugurated Aero India-2023 at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

“Which political party has done injustice to the north Karnataka region? I advised rectifying the legal and technical issues regarding the Mahadayi River water dispute. But the BJP just wanted publicity. This is what BJP is continuing to do,” he further added.

“It is being alleged that the north Karnataka region is treated with a stepmotherly attitude. The leaders of the region have minted money in the name of projects. The national parties are playing with the lives of the poor,” said the JD(S) leader.

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said hosting the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is a matter of pride for the state.

“Hosting the Aero India show is a matter of pride, and it has become a practice for Karnataka to host it every year. This event had been held successfully both in the defence and aerospace industries and showcased its strength,” Bommai said.

He said that he wants to see a fully Bengaluru-manufactured aircraft. “Bengaluru manufactures all the parts used in building an aircraft. So, my ambitious dream is that the day should not be far away when we build our own aircraft here in Bengaluru,” Bommai said.

Story Saved
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
