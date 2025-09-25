MP: Two children electrocuted to death at Durga Puja pandal in Jabalpur

Two children were electrocuted by a chandelier used in electrical decorations at a Durga pandal in the Bargi Hills area in Jabalpur on Wednesday night. The victims, a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old, were residents of Bargi Hills who died on the spot. Representational image.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9pm when the children had gone to attend the aarti at the Durga pandal located in front of the chief engineer’s office. The incident triggered panic among devotees present at the venue.

“The children were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. We have registered a case and launched an investigation,” a police officer said.

District Collector Raghavendra Singh has formed a three-member team, led by Gorakhpur SDM Anurag Singh, to investigate the incident. The collector has directed the team to investigate the cause of the incident and submit its report within three days.

Public works minister Rakesh Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed the Red Cross to provide assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the affected families.