NSA invoked against 4 for conspiring to create communal tension in Ratlam

The Ratlam district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday invoked stringent National Security Act (NSA) against four people for hatching a conspiracy of creating communal tension in Jaora town. Police said the accused have been sent to jail after being produced before court. (Representative Image)

The four accused-- Salman Mewati (21), Shakir Qureshi (19), Shahrukh, 24, and Naushad, 28, who have 28 cases lodged against him-- were arrested on Friday for throwing severed head of a cow in a Jaganath temple in Jaora late Thursday night.

“They hatched a conspiracy for creating communal tension in the area,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, deputy inspector general of police, Ratlam division.

Shakir and Salman are neighbours and the CCTV installed at Shakir’s house helped police in catching them. We wrote for invoking NSA against them, and district collector Rakesh Batham released an order on Saturday in this regard, said the DIG.

The accused have been sent to jail after being produced before court. Police on Friday had also demolished the illegally constructed houses of Shakir and Salman.

The DIG said, “On Friday morning, when the priest, Gaurav Giri Goswami, reached the temple, he saw the severed head of the cow. He informed the locals and police. Later, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members along with other Hindu organisations called indefinite shut down of Jaora.”

There was a huge uproar after the incident, but now the situation has been normalised and markets have been opened.

The FIR has been registered under Section 153 a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratished Adhniyam 2004.