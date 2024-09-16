10-kg heroin seized, four peddlers held in Ferozepur

Busting a cross-border drug peddlers’ nexus, the Jalandhar police arrested four “drug smugglers” from Khiche and Mamdot villages of Ferozepur district and seized 10-kg heroin from their possession on Monday. Those arrested have been identified as Harjinder Pal Singh, Veer Singh, Surmukh Singh and Malook Singh, all residents of Ferozepur, the police said. HT Image

Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Kumar Sharma said the recovery was made on the basis of information provided by another peddler, Shinda Singh, from Ferozepur who was arrested for carrying with 1 kg of heroin and ₹4 lakh of drug money in Jalandhar on September 9.

“All of them were involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs and were linked to Pakistan-based smugglers and handlers. They were using hi-tech gadgets, including drones, to smuggle heroin from Pakistan,” he said.

He added that Harjinder Pal Singh was earlier arrested and released on bail in 2022. He was allegedly in contact with the Pakistan army and handlers, mainly one Riyast Dogger with whom he communicated using international numbers.

According to the police, all of them have criminal records and have been involved in drug trade for long.