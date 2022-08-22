10kg IED recovered in Kashmir’s Pulwama
The device is being destroyed right now, J&K Police said; added that the explosive was found in Tral area of Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing over 10kg in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The device is being destroyed right now, the police said.
They said that the explosive was found in the Tral area of the district.
“On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted (sic),” said Kashmir Police in a tweet.
This is the second incident this month when an IED was found in Pulwama.
On August 10, a 25kg IED was detected and subsequently defused by security forces in Pulwama district.
The explosive was found on a road crossing in Pulwama which witnesses frequent movement of security forces.
On June 2, militants had planted an IED in a vehicle carrying soldiers for an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district wherein an army jawan lost his life and two others were wounded.
Four militants and their associates were subsequently arrested in the case.
2 civilians injured in grenade blast in Srinagar
Two civilians were injured in a low-intensity grenade blast in Srinagar on Sunday evening, police said.
The grenade was hurled in the Nishat area by terrorists, said officials.
“A couple of civilians received minor injuries. They all were given first aid and have been discharged from hospital,” they added. A case has been registered,” Srinagar police tweeted.
On August 13, a policeman was killed in a grenade blast in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court
Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. The 10 boards installed outside all the court hall rooms facilitate litigants and lawyers for knowing their called out cases status and other associated details through the display board screen. The Pune Bar Association members have demanded to reactivate this facility for the benefit of the court visitors including lawyers.
Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with truck in Pune
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle at Sangamwadi on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Robert Laurance Masalamani (45), a resident of Ashok nagar in Yerawada. Police have arrested a resident of Wagholi (32), truck driver Pandurang Kisan Lokade. Yerawada police have registered a case under sections 304 a (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections under Motor Vehicle Act.
Two shops burgled in Kondhwa Khurd
Two shops at a commercial complex in Kondhwa Khurd area were allegedly burgled between Friday night and Saturday morning and clothes, shoes and watches worth Rs 1.25 lakh were stolen, police said. A complaint regarding the incident was filed by Sachin Jadhav, owner of a store at Jijamata Complex, Kondhwa Khurd. Soon after he noticed that the adjoining shop was also looted in the same manner.
Pune’s iconic Wrangler bungalow being razed to make way for educational institution
The iconic bungalow that belonged to Sir Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye, also the first Indian to be given the coveted title of Senior Wrangler at the University of Cambridge, is coming down. This is an iconic bungalow for those who grew up in lanes of FC road. The iconic bungalow is with the Deccan Education Society.
Rupee fall hits study abroad plan of Pune students
Just last week, Saurabh Shimpi got his US visa and will finally be able to fly to the US to study for his M. Sc. in supply chain management, having made it to Depaul university in Chicago. Both of Koregaon park resident Salil Nashte's daughters are studying abroad. Most of the students leaving for their September intake are hoping that either their loans or their families will cover their expenses which are surmounting quickly.
