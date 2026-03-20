₹1,122 crore agriculture action plan approved for Haryana

The Haryana government’s state level sanctioning committee (SLSC) on Thursday approved ₹1,122 crore annual action plan for 2026-27 fiscal to strengthen agriculture and allied sectors in the state. A meeting was held under the chairman ship of Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. (HT File)

The plan, under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), was approved during a meeting held to review the implementation status of PM-RKVY, Krishonnati Yojana and the national mission on natural farming in the state. The meeting was chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi.

In 2025-26, the government of India released ₹318 crore as the first instalment under various components of PM-RKVY for Haryana out of which over ₹240 crore has already been utilised, reflecting a utilisation rate of more than 75%.

The Union government has communicated a central share of over ₹545 crore for Haryana under PM-RKVY for 2026-27, while the state government will contribute about ₹364 crore, taking the total allocation to over ₹909 crore.

Officials said the action plan aims to enhance agricultural productivity, promote sustainable farming practices, improve irrigation efficiency and strengthen agricultural infrastructure across the state.

While ₹200 crore has been approved to support farmers in procuring modern agricultural machinery, ₹250 crore will be utilised in crop residue management, including the procurement of machines and awareness programmes to promote in-situ management of crop residue and reduce stubble burning.

Under food security initiatives, allocations have been approved for several national missions, including national mission on edible oils-oilseeds, mission for atmanirbharta in pulses and the national food security and nutrition mission. These programmes aim to increase the production of oilseeds, pulses and cereals in Haryana and reduce dependence on imports.

The meeting also approved ₹6 crore under the national beekeeping and honey mission.