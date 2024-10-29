Menu Explore
13 fresh farm fire cases in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 29, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Haryana on Monday recorded 13 cases of farm fires, taking the total number of such cases to 726 this season. As per the data, three cases were recorded in Kurukshetra, followed by two each in Kaithal, Ambala and Palwal, while one each were found in Fatehabad, Faridabad, Karnal and Sirsa. With 137, Kaithal still remains at the top.

The total number of stubble burning cases in Haryana has reached 726. (ANI)
Meanwhile, several Haryana cities remained in the ‘poor’ category in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The AQI was 280 in Bahadurgarh, 261 in Chandigarh, 256 in Sonepat, 254 in Bhiwani, 245 in Hisar, 233 in Panchkula, 216 in Charkhi Dadri, 215 in Jind, 204 in Faridabad, 203 in Yamunanagar and 201 in Kurukshetra, as per the evening bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board. The values between 201 and 300 suggest poor air quality.

