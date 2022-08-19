14 held for impersonating as Agnipath aspirants in Haryana

Fourteen youngsters were arrested for impersonating as candidates in physical tests conducted by the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme at the Hisar cantonment on Friday.

Also read: Forest officials dig trenches in 15 Nuh villages to keep Aravalli miners at bay

Hisar army recruitment office director Colonel Mohit Singh said the 14 youngsters had been arrested for impersonating as candidates in the physical test conducted for Fatehabad district on Friday morning.

“The youths had tampered with and edited the admit cards before trying to take part in the physical test. We have handed them over to the police to ascertain their identity. There is a rise in such cases and we will deal strictly with the accused,” he said.

As many as 23,000 army aspirants from four districts of Haryana, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, had registered under the Agnipath scheme for open recruitment, which started at Hisar cantonment on August 12. The drive is on till August 29 for physical and medical examinations.

The written test for the aspirants who qualify in the physical and medical examinations will be held on October 16.

This is the first recruitment drive being conducted by the Indian Army under the newly announced Agnipath scheme.

Forty CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the recruitment process. 75% of the youngsters selected under the Agnipath scheme will retire after four years of their service and the remaining 25% will be regularised. Those who retire after four years will be paid ₹12 lakh at the end of their tenure.