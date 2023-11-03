25-cr GST fraud in Punjab: Accused nabbed after five years

Chandigarh : The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has apprehended accused Sammy Dhiman of Mandi Gobindgarh for allegedly causing a loss of ₹25 crore in goods and services tax revenue (GST) to the state exchequer through the use of fictitious firms and fraudulent invoices. He had been evading arrest for the past five years. The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has apprehended accused Sammy Dhiman of Mandi Gobindgarh for allegedly causing a loss of ₹ 25 crore in goods and services tax revenue (GST) to the state exchequer through the use of fictitious firms and fraudulent invoices. He had been evading arrest for the past five years.

A VB spokesperson said the arrest stems from an FIR registered on July 5, 2018, under Sections 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 132(1) of the GST Act, 2017, at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The investigation of this case was entrusted to the vigilance bureau flying squad-1, Mohali.

He further said that Dhiman and other accomplices systematically perpetrated GST fraud by fabricating invoices on behalf of non-existent businesses. These fictitious invoices were then sold to firms operating in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. “The accused’s actions have inflicted a substantial financial loss amounting to ₹25 crore upon the state exchequer,” the VB said in a press release.

The spokesperson said the accused was presented in a court and has been remanded into police custody for two days.

