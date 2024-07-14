 25-year-old Karnal man shot dead in New York - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
25-year-old Karnal man shot dead in New York

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 14, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Monu Verma, a native of Sarafa Bazar in Karnal’s Nissing village, who had gone to the US in 2022. A 25-year-old man from Karnal was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men in New York while he was reportedly returning from work, the family members said on Saturday.

He was the youngest of five siblings, including an elder brother and three sisters.

His brother Sonu Verma said that they received the information about his death during the intervening night of July 12-13 from his roommate, also a native of Karnal.

Speaking to reporters at their residence, Monu’s father Pawan Verma said that the family had sent their son to New York by spending 35 lakh after borrowing the money from relatives and bank.

“He was working as a door-desk operator and was returning home, when some men fired at him on July 12, and he died. We are still clueless why they killed him, but we only want that the body of our son should be brought back home,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 25-year-old Karnal man shot dead in New York
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Sunday, July 14, 2024
