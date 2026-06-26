27 govt schools in Ludhiana to introduce AI & robotics

Twenty-seven government schools in Ludhiana have been selected for the pilot phase of ‘Mission RAFTAAR’ (Robotics and AI Framework for Teachers Advancement and Academia Readiness), a flagship initiative of the Punjab school education department aimed at introducing robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and future-ready skills in classrooms. A total of 425 government schools have been selected for the programme across the state. (HT Photo)

The programme will be rolled out in the selected schools from July 1, while teachers will undergo specialised training in Delhi and Karnataka on July 7 and July 22 to prepare them for classroom implementation.

Across the state, 425 government schools have been selected for the first phase of the programme. In Ludhiana, the list comprises 24 PM SHRI schools and three Government Senior Secondary Schools, reflecting the district’s significant representation in the state-wide initiative to strengthen digital learning and equip teachers and students with practical knowledge of emerging technologies.

The three Government Senior Secondary Schools selected under the pilot are Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet; Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Dakha; and Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan.

Kulwant Singh, district nodal officer for the programme, said teachers from the selected schools would attend intensive capacity-building sessions in batches in Delhi and Karnataka.

“The training will focus on robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, design thinking, innovation and modern teaching methodologies, enabling teachers to effectively introduce these concepts in classrooms after returning to their schools,” he added.

Under the scheme, schools will receive grants to procure robotics and AI tools. Students, under the guidance of trained teachers, will develop technology-based projects, which will subsequently compete at the school, district, state and higher levels, the district nodal officer for the programme said.

Mission RAFTAAR is built around four pillars—teach tech, artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT), innovate and secure.

Its implementation will be evaluated through indicators including the number of teachers trained, student

participation, innovative projects developed, participation in technology fairs, timely reporting, promotion of digital innovation and the effective functioning of cyber safety clubs in schools.