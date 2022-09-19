Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held for arson, violence during kanwar yatra in Yamunanagar

Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:57 AM IST

A speeding car rammed into kanwariyas, leaving four men injured, in Radaur sub-division of Yamunanagar district on July 24

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The police have arrested three men in connection with the arson and violence during kanwar yatra in Yamunanagar two months back.

A speeding car rammed into kanwariyas, leaving four men injured, in Radaur sub-division of Yamunanagar district on July 24. The car driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind, following which several men were seen hitting the car and setting it on fire.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aditya, Suraj alias Monu and Suraj alias Deepak, all residents of Karnal district.

A police spokesperson said that the accused had stolen the mobile phone of the driver after the incident.

“A relevant section of the IPC was added and they were taken into a day of remand to recover the same,” a statement read. ENDS

Monday, September 19, 2022
