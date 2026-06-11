36 acres allotted for industrial projects in Haryana

The empowered executive committee of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has approved the allotment of more than 36 acres in the industrial estates of Sohna, Bawal in Rewari, Barhi in Sonepat and Dharuhera. he spokesperson said the approved projects are expected to bring investments worth ₹1315.70 crore and generate more than 5,000 employment opportunities.

A corporation spokesperson said recently that memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1.10 lakh crore were inked with leading industrial groups to boost investment and create job opportunities. “The approval to allot land to these industrial groups is a follow-up measure to the signing of MoUs,’’ an official said.

The spokesperson said that discussions were held on land allotments and proposals submitted by various industrial groups, which were subsequently approved by the empowered executive committee headed by principal secretary to the chief minister, Arun Kumar Gupta.

The spokesperson said the approved projects are expected to bring investments worth ₹1315.70 crore and generate more than 5,000 employment opportunities. The approved projects included Trontek Electronics Limited’s mega investment of ₹790 crore, Orient Fashion Exporters’ investment of ₹51.50 crore, Bollhoff Fastenings’ investment of ₹116.06 crore, Maccor Industries’ investment of ₹45.47 crore, Paras Polymers’ investment of ₹170 crore, and Richaco Exports’ investment of ₹92.97 crore. “The completion of land allotment procedures within days of the investment summit is proof that the concept of Speed of Doing Business in Haryana is not merely a policy announcement,’’ the spokesperson added.