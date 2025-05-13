39 B’desh nationals living illegally in Hisar, held

Hansi police on Monday detained 39 Bangladeshi, including 11 women and 14 children, who were residing illegally at a brick kiln situated on Tosham road for the last one month. Bangladesh nationals after being arrested, outside the Hansi police station on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the Bangladeshis had entered India illegally and were working at the brick kiln for the last one month. Police officials added that these people will be sent to a detention centre in Delhi.

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Amit Yashvardhan said that the Sadar police received information about Bangladeshi nationals working at a brick kiln and police reached there and asked them to show their documents.

“Legal action will be initiated after checking all documents. The brick kiln owner told the cops that these workers came for work from Rajasthan,” the SP added.

Brick kiln owner Sandeep Kumar said that five families came from Rajasthan at his brick kiln for work nearly a month ago.

“Most of them were carrying aadhar cards issued in West Bengal. I brought them to work from a brick kiln in Rajasthan. As far as I know they have not indulged in any illegal activity here and I don’t know about their past,” he added.

According to police officials, one family came to India in 2008 and the other two families in 2021 and they have been working at brick-kilns.

On April 25, as many as 15 Pakistani Hindu nationals from Balsamand village in Hisar district, who had been living in Haryana for the past nine months without valid visas, were taken to a Pakistani camp in New Delhi for security reasons.

Moreover, 14 illegal Bangladesh nationals were arrested by the police from a brick kiln in Mahendergarh earlier too and their aadhar cards were found to be fake.

On January 23, Rewari police and intelligence department arrested 17 Bangladeshis, including five children, from a brick kiln at Saharanwas village. During the probe, they had told the police that they had illegally entered India by crossing the border nearly 15 years ago and were working at the brick kiln.