Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
50,000 stolen from Sector-46 temple in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 15, 2024 08:14 AM IST

According to complainant Gopal Shukla, a resident on the temple premises, the culprits arrived at the temple in an auto-rickshaw around 5 am under the guise of seeking blessings

Two unidentified individuals stole approximately 50,000 in cash stored near Lord Hanuman’s idol at the Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 46 on early Friday morning.

“The money collected was meant for temple maintenance and charitable activities,” said a temple staff member. (iStock)
According to complainant Gopal Shukla, a resident on the temple premises, the culprits arrived at the temple in an auto-rickshaw around 5 am under the guise of seeking blessings. While pretending to offer prayers, they stole the money from near the deity’s idol and fled the scene.

“The money collected was meant for temple maintenance and charitable activities,” said a temple staff member.

The police were immediately informed, and a case was registered at the local police station. Police said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to trace the auto-rickshaw and the suspects.

