Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

50-year-old gardener dies in bee attack in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2024 07:50 AM IST

A grievously injured Tiwari was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, by an auto-rickshaw driver; but he succumbed to the injuries

A 50-year-old gardener died after a sudden bee attack near Sector 16 on Madhya Marg on Saturday afternoon.

The bees targeted Tiwari, who suffered the most stings in the attack, as per Chandigarh Police. (HT File)
The bees targeted Tiwari, who suffered the most stings in the attack, as per Chandigarh Police. (HT File)

Identified as Munna Tiwari, the victim worked as a gardener in Sector 21, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, he was on his way to Sector 16 on his bicycle. As he reached the slip road near Sector 16, he ran into a swarm of bees.

The bees targeted Tiwari, who suffered the most stings in the attack, as per police.

A grievously injured Tiwari was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, by an auto-rickshaw driver. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. They attributed the death to severity of the stings and the resulting complications.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //