50-year-old gardener dies in bee attack in Chandigarh

A 50-year-old gardener died after a sudden bee attack near Sector 16 on Madhya Marg on Saturday afternoon. The bees targeted Tiwari, who suffered the most stings in the attack, as per Chandigarh Police. (HT File)

Identified as Munna Tiwari, the victim worked as a gardener in Sector 21, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, he was on his way to Sector 16 on his bicycle. As he reached the slip road near Sector 16, he ran into a swarm of bees.

The bees targeted Tiwari, who suffered the most stings in the attack, as per police.

A grievously injured Tiwari was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, by an auto-rickshaw driver. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. They attributed the death to severity of the stings and the resulting complications.