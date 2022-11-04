7,901 liquor boxes seized in poll-bound Himachal

The commissioner of the state taxes and excise department Yunus informed here today that adopting the policy of zero tolerance, the teams have seized a huge quantity of liquor in different districts of the state in the last 24 hours.

He said the department took action under the Excise Act in various places in the state and keeping in view the assembly elections, the department was taking strict action against the illegal storage and sale of liquor.

While inspecting the premises of liquor shops and wholesalers in District Mandi, Una, Nurpur, Kullu, Hamirpur and Kangra, 7,901 liquor boxes have been seized in violation of the Excise Act and other related rules, he added.

Further, in the last 24 hours, teams have destroyed 53,594 litres of illicit liquor in the state. He said that FIR was registered in this regard against the persons involved under the Excise Act.

He said that in the border areas, the movement of liquor was being monitored by putting up joint nakas with the nodal officers of the neighbouring states.

Since the commencement of the Model Code of Conduct, the department has recovered about 5,26,303.475 litres of liquor in the state, till date amounting to Rs. 7,16,93,504, he added. He said that for any kind of illegal activities of alcohol, any person could complain on the toll-free number 1800-180-8062, e-mail-vselection2022@mailhptax or WhatsApp number-9418611339.