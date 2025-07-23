8 addicts attack cop, nurse before escaping from Sangrur de-addiction centre

Eight drug addicts escaped from a government-run de-addiction centre in Punjab’s Sangrur district after attacking a policeman and a nurse with steel plates during dinner time on Monday, police said on Wednesday. Police have formed teams to trace and apprehend the addicts, who were undergoing de-addiction treatment at the centre at Ghabbdan village in Sangrur district. (Representational photo)

The police have formed teams to trace and apprehend the addicts, who were undergoing de-addiction treatment at the centre at Ghabbdan village.

The injured policeman, inspector Malkit Singh, said that the nurse was administering medication to the inmates when some of them pushed and hit her on the head. Following this, they attacked him on the neck and tried to strangulate him, causing him to lose consciousness.

Malkit Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, said: “Many inmates attempted to escape, but the staff managed to control them. Eight of them still managed to flee,” he said, adding that some of the escapees had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for smuggling contraband.

The nurse, who suffered head injuries, is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deputy superintendent of police Sukhdev Singh said, “The inmates had problems with the staff. We have contacted the families of those who escaped. Appropriate action will be taken if any lapses come to light.”

In January last year, 10 inmates had escaped from the de-addiction centre.